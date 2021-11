Category: World Published on Thursday, 04 November 2021 15:19 Hits: 1

Chinese authorities have censored almost all online discussion of a tennis star's allegations against a former top official. The censorship highlights the sensitivity around the private lives of Communist Party leaders.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/china-authorities-delete-tennis-star-s-metoo-post-about-top-ex-official/a-59720890?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf