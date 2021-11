Category: World Published on Thursday, 04 November 2021 20:25 Hits: 1

The two countries have signed a series of agreements to further integrate their economies, power sector and taxation systems. The measures come after the EU tightened sanctions on Belarus earlier this year.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/russia-s-putin-backs-brotherly-belarus-amid-eu-pressure/a-59726101?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf