Category: World Published on Friday, 05 November 2021 05:26 Hits: 4

The State Department has announced a reward for information about leaders of the cybercrime group DarkSide, which targeted a major US oil pipeline.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/us-issues-10m-bounty-in-hunt-for-darkside-hackers/a-59727634?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf