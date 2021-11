Category: World Published on Friday, 05 November 2021 06:09 Hits: 4

Rudi Moder disappeared in February 1983 after setting off on a two-to-three day ski tour of the Rocky Mountain National Park in the US state of Colorado.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/us-german-skier-s-remains-believed-found-after-38-years/a-59727706?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf