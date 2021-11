Category: World Published on Thursday, 04 November 2021 23:05 Hits: 1

Daily Covid infections hit an all-time high in Germany Thursday as the World Health Organization warned that another 500,000 people could die across Europe, with cases once again on the rise.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/europe/20211104-covid-cases-hit-new-record-in-germany-as-who-warns-of-spread-in-europe