The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

News Roundup: Republican voters reward insurrectionists; Florida aims to punish unruly fact-knowers

Category: World Hits: 5

In the news today: Proving again that even participating in an orchestrated attempt to topple constitutional government isn't enough to sour Republican voters on you, eight Republicans who attended Trump's January 6 rally to nullify his election loss won elections last Tuesday. You sure can pick 'em, Republicans.

Elsewhere, yet another political scandal grows in Florida as the powers-that-be insist that university professors are not allowed to give expert testimony that conflicts with the views of Florida’s Republican-run government—at least, not if they want to get paid. And the U.S. military is nearing full vaccination for all service members, just a few months after a Biden order directed them to do so—and without the sort of widespread refusals that anti-vaccine theorists vowed would result from the mandate.

Here's some of what you may have missed:

Eight GOP candidates who were present at Jan. 6 insurrection won their elections on Tuesday

Muzzling of three Florida professors over anti-voting testimony explodes into a political battle

U.S. military close to universal vaccination as actual vaccine hesitancy again proves ephemeral

New York welcomes five new members to city council, marking highest AAPI representation yet

What are voters most dissatisfied with? Civiqs asked, and here's their top 10 list of concerns

Community Spotlight:

Trickle-Down Necronomics

The political realignment that conjoined religion, racists, and the GOP...

So what happens when your community illegalizes you?

Also trending from the community:

Some things I need to get off my chest

"Youngkin cucked Trump!" A conversation with a swing voter in Virginia

Read more http://www.dailykos.com/stories/2062313

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version