Category: World Published on Thursday, 04 November 2021 08:13 Hits: 2

A French court on Wednesday fined seven people for a torrent of anti-Semitic abuse on social media aimed at the runner-up of the latest Miss France contest.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/europe/20211104-french-court-fines-seven-people-over-anti-semitic-posts-targeting-miss-france-runner-up