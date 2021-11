Category: World Published on Thursday, 04 November 2021 10:29 Hits: 2

Paris's Quai Branly museum is buzzing with activity, as curators from Benin and France wrap and package artefacts that France looted during the colonial era for return to the West African country. FRANCE 24’s Julien Sauvaget and Jean-Emile Jammine report.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/culture/20211104-everyone-is-waiting-for-them-curators-prepare-benin-artefacts-for-return-from-france