The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Are there really ‘immortal’ parasites in Covid-19 vaccines? Nope, that’s fake news

Category: World Hits: 2

Are there really ‘immortal’ parasites in Covid-19 vaccines? Nope, that’s fake news Videos claiming to show live parasites present in Covid-19 vaccines have been widely circulating on Twitter, Facebook and other online platforms since early October. Some of the videos claim that the parasite is something called hydra vulgaris, which they say is “immortal”. Leading immunologists say that these videos are easy to debunk – the vaccine definitely doesn’t contain parasites. 

Read more https://observers.france24.com/en/europe/20211104-immortal-parasites-covid-19-vaccine-debunked

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version