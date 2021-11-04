The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Is it a bird? Is it a plane? No, it's France's TGV high-speed train!

Is it a bird? Is it a plane? No, it's France's TGV high-speed train! In this week's French Connections, we're climbing aboard an institution: the TGV. France's cherished bullet train is an important part of the landscape and has been connecting far-flung parts of the country for more than 40 years. The first TGV voyage was inaugurated by president François Mitterrand in September 1981. Not only was it an industrial feat, it also revolutionised modern train travel and decentralised the country. But what does the TGV of the future look like? We take a closer look.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/tv-shows/french-connections/20211104-is-it-a-bird-is-it-a-plane-no-it-s-france-s-tgv-high-speed-train

