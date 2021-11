Category: World Published on Thursday, 04 November 2021 17:13 Hits: 9

PARIS (Reuters) - France said on Thursday it could still act with its partners against Iran at an upcoming meeting of the U.N. nuclear watchdog's board after Tehran said it would return to nuclear talks with world powers at the end of November. Read full story

