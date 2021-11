Category: World Published on Thursday, 04 November 2021 13:54 Hits: 5

To be as constructive as prime minister as he was as foreign minister, Japan's new leader will need to overcome bureaucratic resistance and clearly articulate his policy objectives and his strategy for achieving them. Unless he does, he is unlikely to remain in power for long.

Read more https://www.project-syndicate.org/commentary/japan-prime-minister-kishida-strengths-and-questions-by-koichi-hamada-2021-11