Newsmax host who claimed vaccines have satanic trackers benched and suspended

Newsmax's Emerald Robinson may or may not be vaccinated but she is finally getting a dose of reality.

Twitter has suspended Robinson and Newsmax has "benched" her as well, taking her off the air at least temporarily, after she used the popular social media site to claim vaccines contain a Satanic "tracker" she called "Luciferase."

"Dear Christians," Robinson, who has been labeled an "anti-vaxxer conspiracy theorist," falsely tweeted Monday night, "the vaccines contain a bioluminescent marker called LUCIFERASE so that you can be tracked."

"Read the last book of the New Testament to see how this ends," she added, linking to a strange animation that supposedly supported her extremist falsehood.

Robinson's account went silent Tuesday, and NCRM noticed that tweet had disappeared, with a placeholder from Twitter that reads: "This Tweet is no longer available because it violated the Twitter Rules."

Two other tweets from Robinson were marked: "This Tweet is no longer available," and another tweet has received a "misleading" warning label from Twitter.

Mediaite reports it was told by a Twitter spokesperson Robinson's account "has been temporarily locked for repeated violations of our COVID-19 misinformation policy."

Unconfirmed reports say the suspension is for seven days.

Washington Post media critic Erik Wemple adds that Newsmax is "benching" Robinson while it reviews her posts.

Newsmax is benching White House correspondent Emerald Robinson following her posting of a tweet claiming bioluminescence in covid vaccines. Statement:pic.twitter.com/BZT4euAHNQ 1636032519

In addition to lies and extremist beliefs about vaccines, some of Robinson's recent posts contain election disinformation, anti-LGBTQ fear-mongering or hate speech, and Christian nationalism supremacy:

I don\u2019t want a multi-cultural society, I want a Christian society. 1635773997





The Biden Administration is not inept or incompetent or making lots of mistakes because its real goal is to demoralize the nation.



That\u2019s why biological men dressed as women who flood nursing homes with COVID patients are chosen as 4 star admirals. 1635709899





The Left genuinely believes that it occupies the high moral ground.



That\u2019s why they\u2019re so tense and hysterical right now: they know they cheated in 2020. They know Biden has no support. They know that liberalism has now hardened into communism. 1635699248





The Biden Administration\u2019s poll numbers continue to collapse but that makes no difference. Why is that?



You don\u2019t need voters if you have the voting machines. 1635691137





People don't seem to understand yet that the Supreme Court just gave the LGBT lobby the green light for endless "civil rights" lawsuits against religious groups.



Like Christians. 1593047255

Here's a small sampling of some of Robinson's ignorant and extremist tweets on vaccines:

This is from last year but she retweeted it this week:

They're not going to let you open your business and your church and your school until there's nothing left.



That's the point. They're communists.



You can sell and move.



Or you can open and fight. 1608566989

More:

