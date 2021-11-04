The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Newsmax host who claimed vaccines have satanic trackers benched and suspended

Category: World Hits: 9

Newsmax host who claimed vaccines have satanic trackers benched and suspended

Newsmax's Emerald Robinson may or may not be vaccinated but she is finally getting a dose of reality.

Twitter has suspended Robinson and Newsmax has "benched" her as well, taking her off the air at least temporarily, after she used the popular social media site to claim vaccines contain a Satanic "tracker" she called "Luciferase."

"Dear Christians," Robinson, who has been labeled an "anti-vaxxer conspiracy theorist," falsely tweeted Monday night, "the vaccines contain a bioluminescent marker called LUCIFERASE so that you can be tracked."

"Read the last book of the New Testament to see how this ends," she added, linking to a strange animation that supposedly supported her extremist falsehood.

Robinson's account went silent Tuesday, and NCRM noticed that tweet had disappeared, with a placeholder from Twitter that reads: "This Tweet is no longer available because it violated the Twitter Rules."

Two other tweets from Robinson were marked: "This Tweet is no longer available," and another tweet has received a "misleading" warning label from Twitter.

Mediaite reports it was told by a Twitter spokesperson Robinson's account "has been temporarily locked for repeated violations of our COVID-19 misinformation policy."

Unconfirmed reports say the suspension is for seven days.

Washington Post media critic Erik Wemple adds that Newsmax is "benching" Robinson while it reviews her posts.

In addition to lies and extremist beliefs about vaccines, some of Robinson's recent posts contain election disinformation, anti-LGBTQ fear-mongering or hate speech, and Christian nationalism supremacy:





Here's a small sampling of some of Robinson's ignorant and extremist tweets on vaccines:

This is from last year but she retweeted it this week:

More:

Newsmax host who claimed vaccines have satanic trackers benched and suspended

image
image.jpg?id=27897572&width=980

Read more https://www.alternet.org/2021/11/newsmax/

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version