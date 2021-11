Category: World Published on Thursday, 04 November 2021 16:11 Hits: 9

The Lebanese judge leading investigations into last year's Beirut port blast was forced to stop work Thursday over a lawsuit filed by an ex-minister he had summoned for interrogation.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/middle-east/20211104-beirut-port-blast-investigator-forced-to-suspend-probe-for-third-time