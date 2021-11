Category: World Published on Thursday, 04 November 2021 17:13 Hits: 13

(Reuters) - A top Biden administration official on Thursday challenged nations to join the United States in setting aggressive goals to expand electricity production from offshore wind. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2021/11/05/us-calls-on-nations-to-set-bold-targets-for-offshore-wind