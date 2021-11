Category: World Published on Thursday, 04 November 2021 16:16 Hits: 12

In California, shipping delays are affecting not just imports but exports, too. Without a way to ship holiday crops such as almonds, walnuts, and pistachios, farmers are losing out on markets and profits from overseas.

Read more https://www.csmonitor.com/Business/2021/1104/Supply-chain-delays-mean-walnuts-may-not-make-the-holiday-table?icid=rss