Florida’s DeSantis says he’s going to crack down on things he signed into law

On Wednesday, at a campaign rally event which was billed as a “press conference” (sans the press), speaking to an audience filled with people that chanted “Let’s Go Brandon,” Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced that he wants to create a statewide law enforcement apparatus whose only job would be to enforce “election integrity.” This would mean going after “election crimes.” The man best known as the architect of a public health policy that has led to the deaths of nearly 60,000 Floridians and counting, who deprived predominantly Black districts of representation for almost a year, would entrust creating an office of election crimes and security to “legal experts” and others tasked with ways of uncovering and investigating election fraud.

Burping out drivel like, “People know that Florida stands for freedom,” DeSantis unveiled his (and the rest of his political party’s) only policy idea: voter suppression laws and activities. DeSantis, who has already signed draconian anti-democratic elections legislation cutting down the number of drop boxes available to citizens for voting, along with disallowing people to bring water to Floridians standing in long lines waiting to vote, is promising even more oppressive voting restrictions. Considering that DeSantis is up for reelection and has no policies to run on other than being one of the more popular death cult leaders in the GOP, adding more targeted restrictions to voting against Ron DeSantis is clearly his best chance at remaining in power.

“We are going to create a separate office at the state level solely dedicated to investigating and prosecuting election crimes in the state of Florida. We’ll [have] sworn law enforcement officers as part of this, we’ll have investigators, we’ll have the statewide prosecutor that’s able to bring the cases,” DeSantis told the deluded audience. DeSantis, making sure to truly walk in the dog-pooped footsteps of his master Donald Trump, really topped himself, explaining that “Personally, I don't like drop boxes,” and saying the practice of “ballot harvesting” (collecting a bunch of ballots to drop off at the same time) would be made a felony.

As Politico reporter Gary Fineout points out, Gov. DeSantis signed the bill that first authorized the use of drop boxes in his state two years ago. DeSantis’ call for wasting taxpayer money on creating what would amount to a secret police force to investigate elections comes after he fought against GOP operatives and other Big Lie proponents like Roger Stone, saying that there was no reason to audit the state’s elections as they were secure and safe and free of election fraud. In fact, DeSantis had told reporters that Florida had finally “vanquished the ghost” of the 2000 Bush v. Gore elections.

The idea that DeSantis would supply experts in election law to investigate and prosecute election “crimes” would be laughable if it wasn’t such a transparent display of fascism. Most recently, three University of Florida professors were muzzled in their attempts to testify about issues of voter integrity (real voter integrity) via a new state Senate bill.

The Sunshine State’s worst elected official also did a few laps on the reality-defying claims that he has handled COVID-19 super bigly great, as well as the crowd-pleasing promise to fight public health measures that have been proven to mitigate the spread of COVID-19. What this means is that Florida will likely see more machinations on the part of DeSantis and his administration to hide the number of deaths and the rate of infection his terrible policies have wrought on the people of his state, all while still having some of the worst COVID-19 numbers in the country.

If you would like to, you can watch this disaster unfold in the video below.

