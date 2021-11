Category: World Published on Tuesday, 26 October 2021 13:15 Hits: 4

The UN's latest Emissions Gap Report shows that the world is on track for a temperature rise of 2.7 degrees Celsius this century. Ahead of next week's COP26 climate summit, it said nations must act urgently.

