Category: World Published on Monday, 01 November 2021 23:27 Hits: 5

More than 100 world leaders, including Brazil's Jair Bolsonaro, are supporting the agreement at the COP26 climate summit. Activists say it greenlights "another decade of deforestation."

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/cop26-world-leaders-back-deal-to-end-deforestation-by-2030/a-59689957?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf