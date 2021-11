Category: World Published on Wednesday, 03 November 2021 00:39 Hits: 4

The CDC has given the green light for around 28 million children to receive the BioNtech-Pfizer coronavirus vaccine. Meanwhile, the WHO has approved a vaccine made in India for emergency use. DW has the latest.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/coronavirus-digest-us-gives-final-vaccine-clearance-for-children-5-to-11/a-59702056?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf