Category: World Published on Wednesday, 03 November 2021 14:42 Hits: 5

You can take Germans out of a kiosk (and even that might require extremely developed persuasion skills) — but you can't take the kiosk out of the Germans.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/the-germans-and-their-kiosks-a-love-affair/a-55164596?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf