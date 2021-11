Category: World Published on Wednesday, 03 November 2021 15:08 Hits: 4

Modern pentathlon's governing body has reportedly decided to replace show jumping with a cycling discipline. Not only will the horses benefit from the decision, but the sport will too, DW's Andreas Sten-Ziemons writes.

