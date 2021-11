Category: World Published on Wednesday, 03 November 2021 16:14 Hits: 4

Turkish authorities have initiated legal proceedings against 30 people over tweets that suggested President Recep Tayyip Erdogan had died. The hashtag they used became a trending topic on Turkish Twitter.

