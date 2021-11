Category: World Published on Wednesday, 03 November 2021 16:24 Hits: 5

Rights groups say hundreds of Afghans fled to neighboring Uzbekistan to escape the Taliban. But, without official refugee status in the Central Asian country, they are vulnerable and could face deportation.

