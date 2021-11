Category: World Published on Wednesday, 03 November 2021 20:16 Hits: 4

A new reconstruction of the 2005 burning death of Oury Jalloh in a police cell has again underlined flaws in the official explanation. The Sierra Leonean man's family believe original investigators obstructed justice.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/oury-jalloh-death-german-prosecutors-accused-of-obstructing-justice/a-59711978?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf