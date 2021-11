Category: World Published on Tuesday, 02 November 2021 23:18 Hits: 4

Republican Glenn Youngkin won the Virginia governor's race early Wednesday, tapping into culture war fights over schools and race to unite former President Donald Trump's most fervent supporters with enough suburban voters to become the first GOP candidate to win statewide office in a dozen years.

