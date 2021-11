Category: World Published on Wednesday, 03 November 2021 22:43 Hits: 4

Dominik Szoboszlai converted a penalty in stoppage time as RB Leipzig held Paris Saint-Germain, who were without the injured Lionel Messi, to a 2-2 draw in the Champions League on Wednesday.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/sport/20211103-leipzig-frustrate-paris-saint-germain-with-last-gasp-draw-in-champions-league