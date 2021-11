Category: World Published on Wednesday, 03 November 2021 23:09 Hits: 5

New Jersey Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy narrowly won reelection Wednesday, eking out a victory that spared Democrats the loss of a second gubernatorial seat.

