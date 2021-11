Category: World Published on Wednesday, 03 November 2021 22:12 Hits: 5

Forecasters have underestimated the falling costs and accelerating pace of deployment for renewables, leading to trillions invested in energy infrastructure that is not only more expensive, but damaging to us and the planet, says CEO Jules Kortenhorst.

