Category: World Published on Wednesday, 03 November 2021 21:47 Hits: 6

Chloé Zhao pivots from her indie roots to make a big-budget Marvel film, “Eternals.” Can she make these heroes soar?

Read more https://www.csmonitor.com/The-Culture/Movies/2021/1103/Nomadland-director-brings-her-vision-to-Marvel-s-Eternals?icid=rss