News Roundup: Election day aftermath; Ohio attacks abortion rights with Texas-style 'bounty' bill

In the news today: It's the day after an election day, which means it's time for each of the losing sides to explain how Actually the results vindicate whatever they believed all along. Not even the infamously "centrist" Third Way is willing to buy last night's conservative Democratic spin, though. Ohio Republicans are mimicking Texas with a new anti-abortion "bounty" plan of the sort the Supreme Court currently claims to be flummoxed by. Meanwhile, the Court contemplates loosening gun laws even further.

Even Third Way isn’t buying the conservative Democrats' take on the Virginia loss

Ohio GOP introduces most egregious near-total abortion bounty law, goes further than Texas

SCOTUS argument points to gun control laws changing for concealed carry permits

Breitbart tops list of publishers pushing climate change denial on Facebook

Right-wing vehicle ramming attacks on protesters spread, thanks to green light by authorities

Our coming die-off

My day watching VA polls with a blonde suburban GOP 'Karen'

