Turning CO2 into rock: The plant in Iceland sucking carbon dioxide out of the air

Turning CO2 into rock: The plant in Iceland sucking carbon dioxide out of the air Standing at the foot of a volcano in the Icelandic countryside, the Orca plant – the largest of its kind in the world – can suck up around 4,000 tonnes of CO2 out of the atmosphere per year, transforming it into rock buried underground. But the technology still has some way to go before it will be able to make a significant impact in the fight against climate change.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/video/20211103-turning-co2-into-rock-the-plant-in-iceland-sucking-carbon-dioxide-out-of-the-air

