Category: World Published on Wednesday, 03 November 2021 17:32 Hits: 5

A French court ruled on Wednesday that a British trawler impounded by French authorities could sail for home, overturning an earlier demand that its captain pay a 150,000 euro ($174,000) bond, a lawyer for the captain told Reuters.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/france/20211103-french-court-frees-british-trawler-impounded-in-stand-off-over-fishing-rights