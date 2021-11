Category: World Published on Wednesday, 03 November 2021 16:21 Hits: 2

LONDON (Reuters) - British lawmakers voted on Wednesday to halt the suspension of a member of Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Conservative Party who was found to have broken rules on paid lobbying, instead backing an overhaul of the process of investigating politicians. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2021/11/04/uk-parliament-votes-to-shake-up-rules-to-halt-suspension-of-conservative-lawmaker