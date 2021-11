Category: World Published on Wednesday, 03 November 2021 20:45 Hits: 7

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Jailed former Georgian president Mikheil Saakashvili, who is on hunger strike, cannot be pardoned and his health condition should not cause political turmoil, Georgian President Salome Zourabichvili said on Wednesday, Interfax news agency reported. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2021/11/04/georgian-president-says-saakashvili-is-special-prisoner-but-won039t-be-pardoned