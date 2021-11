Category: World Published on Wednesday, 03 November 2021 20:45 Hits: 8

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. House of Representatives voted overwhelmingly on Wednesday for legislation clamping down on Nicaragua ahead of its Nov. 7 election, which Washington has denounced as a sham organized by President Daniel Ortega. Read full story

