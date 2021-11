Category: World Published on Wednesday, 03 November 2021 20:44 Hits: 7

SAN JOSE (Reuters) - A former president of Costa Rica leads the Central American country's presidential race, but he has only modest support and many voters are undecided about which candidate to choose, an opinion poll for the Feb. 6 contest showed on Wednesday. Read full story

