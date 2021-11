Category: World Published on Wednesday, 03 November 2021 17:50 Hits: 5

In Minneapolis, a proposal to replace the city’s police department with a new agency was rejected by voters on Tuesday. The initiative came out of citywide discussions on police reform after the murder of George Floyd.

