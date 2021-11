Category: World Published on Wednesday, 03 November 2021 18:50 Hits: 7

What does the global popularity of the violent Netflix series “Squid Game” say about the current cultural zeitgeist?

Read more https://www.csmonitor.com/The-Culture/TV/2021/1103/It-s-bleak-bloody-and-No.-1-on-Netflix.-How-Squid-Game-won-the-pandemic?icid=rss