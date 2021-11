Category: World Published on Tuesday, 02 November 2021 09:56 Hits: 2

UN Climate Change Conferences have failed to produce a model of global governance that can tame power politics, let alone forge a sense of shared destiny among countries. And there is little reason to believe this time will be different.

