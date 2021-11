Category: World Published on Wednesday, 03 November 2021 13:35 Hits: 2

The Pandora Papers revealed a wealth of information about the inner workings of offshore finance, leading to calls for international action to combat tax avoidance and evasion. This has been a longstanding problem in Africa, yet organizations on the continent are not leading the push for reform.

