Category: World Published on Wednesday, 03 November 2021 16:15 Hits: 5

The French celebrity journalist and far-right firebrand is roiling the 2022 presidential election campaign, even without announcing his candidacy. Although Zemmour's worldview has typified French reactionary thinking since 1789 and animated the pro-Nazi Vichy regime, the fact that he is a Sephardic Jew is not as odd as it may seem.

Read more https://www.project-syndicate.org/commentary/zemmour-french-far-right-extremist-jew-by-ian-buruma-2021-11