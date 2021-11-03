The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

'A little afraid': Foreign tourists return to war-torn Libya

Category: World

'A little afraid': Foreign tourists return to war-torn Libya It is a land of ancient ruins and captivating desert landscapes. But a decade of unrest means Libya's wonders are rarely seen by foreigners. Now though, the Libyan government is hoping that might be about to change. For the first time in 10 years, it welcomed an official group visit of foreign tourists this week in a move it hopes will prove the country is a safe destination for travellers.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/video/20211103-a-little-afraid-foreign-tourists-return-to-war-torn-libya

