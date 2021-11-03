The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

African women protest against discrimination, poor conditions in Lithuanian migrant camp

Category: World Hits: 13

African women protest against discrimination, poor conditions in Lithuanian migrant camp Tensions are rising in the Medininkai migrant camp in Lithuania. A group of asylum seekers, mainly African women, tried to break through a gate in the camp on October 26 to protest against the detention conditions. The guards, assisted by police, responded with tear gas. The FRANCE 24 Observers team spoke to a Congolese woman at the camp who says she and others believe the guards offer preferential treatment to Iraqi women detained in the same camp.

Read more https://observers.france24.com/en/europe/20211103-lithuania-migrant-camp-african-women-discrimination

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version