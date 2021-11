Category: World Published on Wednesday, 03 November 2021 13:43 Hits: 14

France's Minister for European Affairs Clement Beaune has held fresh talks with EU Commissioner Maros Sefcovic on Brexit and the issue of fishing licences in the English Channel, he said on Wednesday.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/france/20211103-french-eu-minister-holds-new-brussels-talks-on-post-brexit-fishing-licences