Published on Tuesday, 02 November 2021

As President Joe Biden meets with fellow leaders at COP26, many are asking just how badly US soft power was damaged by Donald Trump's presidency. True, Trump trashed democratic norms that must be restored, but American culture retains great sources of resilience which pessimists often underestimated.

Read more https://www.project-syndicate.org/commentary/american-democracy-and-soft-power-by-joseph-s-nye-2021-11