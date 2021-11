Category: World Published on Wednesday, 03 November 2021 10:24 Hits: 6

For every burst of euphoria about the potential of government spending, there is an inevitable reversion to fiscal consolidation and tighter restrictions. If the public is demanding an expansion of the state, the task for policymakers is to determine not how much to spend, but how best to spend it while the opportunity lasts.

Read more https://www.project-syndicate.org/commentary/economic-policy-cycles-spending-and-austerity-by-harold-james-2021-11