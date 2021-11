Category: World Published on Monday, 01 November 2021 21:00 Hits: 4

Bulgarian Prosecutor-General Ivan Geshev has demanded the immunity from prosecution of a right-wing nationalist candidate in this month's presidential election who is accused of leading a weekend attack on an LGBT community center in the capital be lifted.

