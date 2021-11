Category: World Published on Monday, 01 November 2021 21:14 Hits: 2

French President Emmanuel Macron said on Monday he was postponing planned trade sanctions on Britain so that negotiators from both sides could work on new proposals to defuse their dispute over post-Brexit fishing rights.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/europe/20211101-macron-delays-post-brexit-fishing-sanctions-on-uk-as-talks-set-to-continue