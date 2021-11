Category: World Published on Monday, 01 November 2021 21:40 Hits: 2

Hopes faded Monday for three French climbers missing in the Himalayas after an avalanche, with their national climbing federation putting the chances of finding them alive at "practically zero".

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/asia-pacific/20211101-hopes-fade-for-finding-three-french-climbers-alive-after-avalanche-in-nepal